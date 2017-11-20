× Sunshine returns today and a closer look at your travel and holiday week forecast

Today will be a quiet weather day with a cloud/sun mix and breezy conditions. Winds will come from the SW at 15-25 mph. No rain or snow is in the forecast today with seasonal high temperatures near 50 degrees.

We have a SMALL rain chance Tuesday evening. Around 6 p.m., well north of Indy, a few showers will be possible. The rest of central Indiana will stay completely dry on Tuesday.

Even though that front won’t bring a lot of rain to our area, it will cool us down significantly on Wednesday. Highs will only be in the 30s.

Wednesday is one of the biggest travel days of the year and it will be sunny, dry and quiet across the Great Lakes and Midwest. A few rain showers will be possible across New England, while a larger storm system will bring heavy rain to the Pacific Northwest with snow in the higher elevations.

Thanksgiving will be a very nice and quiet day! Expect sunshine and temperatures in the 40s.

You won’t need the umbrella as you head out of the stores Friday morning for Black Friday shopping. Temperatures will start off in the 20s early Friday morning and warm into the 40s with sunshine for the afternoon.

There is a small rain chance very early Saturday morning, but Saturday afternoon will be dry with falling temperatures. Sunday will be a bit colder but dry.