Police encourage extra precautions to prevent package thefts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– ‘Tis the season for gift giving and package pirates. This holiday season, police are reminding you to take extra precautions to prevent package thefts from your homes.

Fountain square resident Dr. Kurt Phillips said he’s experienced it first hand.

“Stole some of it and left some of it behind,” he said.

Surveillance video from his home shows someone rifling through a package left on their doorstep. He said it it was filled with clothes and printer cartridges.

“Violation, frustration you know,” he said. “We do a lot of good things for our community and it’s just frustrating that there’s someone who would just take from that,” Phillips said.

He’s not the only one who’s had a package swiped, though. Police said they wouldn’t be surprised to see more package thefts during the holiday season, but that there are precautions you can take.

” ‘Tis the season and a lot of times when you have those special deliveries dropped off at your house, if you’re not there there could be somebody else watching,” IMPD Officer Jim Gillespie said.

Police said you should know when your delivery is arriving, use tracking some services offer, if you can’t be home make plans with a neighbor or get the package delivered to an Amazon locker, post office or business address first.

“If you think you’re gonna do a lot of online shopping and you want it delivered to your home it might be a good investment just go ahead and get a lock box put out in front of your house,” Gillespie said.

“Just be diligent, just take your packages in as soon as possible, help your neighbors out as well, too,” Phillips said.

