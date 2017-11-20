× Police declare Silver Alert for missing Elwood may who may need medical attention

ELWOOD, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man in Elwood, Indiana.

According to the Elwood Police Department, 37-year-old Clint Davidson was last seen in Elwood around noon on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Davidson may be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance. He’s about 5’9”, 350 pounds with light brown hair and green eyes.

He was driving a burgundy 1998 Chevrolet Cheyenne extended cab with Indiana plate TK852LJQ, police said.

Anyone with information about Davidson’s whereabouts should contact the Elwood Police Department at 765-642-0221 or call 911.