MSD Wayne Township students distribute Thanksgiving Day meal items to families in need

Posted 6:32 pm, November 20, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.--

Students of MSD Wayne Township distributed Thanksgiving Day meal items from their canned food drive on Monday to families in need.

Every year, each school in the district conducts a food drive to help provide Thanksgiving Day dinner for people who live in the district who are in need of a warm meal.

MSD Wayne Township has provided Thanksgiving meals for more than 300 families in recent years.

The food that was donated at each of the schools was taken to Ben Davis High School, where senior class officers and students who work in the front office spent the day distributing it to families in need. The families received a turkey and other food items for a complete Thanksgiving meal.

Students said volunteering their time to hand out meals to families was both rewarding and eye-opening.

The event was coordinated by Melissa Edwards who works at the front desk at Ben Davis High School.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s