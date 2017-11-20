MSD Wayne Township students distribute Thanksgiving Day meal items to families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.--

Students of MSD Wayne Township distributed Thanksgiving Day meal items from their canned food drive on Monday to families in need.

Every year, each school in the district conducts a food drive to help provide Thanksgiving Day dinner for people who live in the district who are in need of a warm meal.

MSD Wayne Township has provided Thanksgiving meals for more than 300 families in recent years.

The food that was donated at each of the schools was taken to Ben Davis High School, where senior class officers and students who work in the front office spent the day distributing it to families in need. The families received a turkey and other food items for a complete Thanksgiving meal.

Students said volunteering their time to hand out meals to families was both rewarding and eye-opening.

The event was coordinated by Melissa Edwards who works at the front desk at Ben Davis High School.