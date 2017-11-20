Mozel Sanders Foundation still needs donations to provide enough warm meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.--

The Mozel Sanders Foundation still needs over $16,000 to provide enough meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day.

The Mozel Sanders Foundation delivers more than 40,000 hot meals from Butler University and 39 satellite locations on Thanksgiving Day to the elderly, medically confined and the needy. The 'Feed The Hungry' event is the largest day of feeding for Indianapolis. The event began 46 years ago from the vision of the late Dr. Mozel Sanders and has grown every year since.

CEO of the Mozel Sanders Foundation, Stephanie Sanders says it costs $4.50 to feed one person on Thanksgiving. With over 40,000 people expecting meals, she says the foundation must raise $16,608 before Thursday.

Stephanie Sanders has organized the Feed The Hungry event since 2010. She says no one should be hungry on Thanksgiving.

"We're trying to do what everyone should do is help," says Sanders. "And our passion is feeding, no one should go hungry on Thanksgiving Day and we need that money. We have plenty of volunteers, we have over 2,000 but we are about $16,000 short. So money is up there with oxygen. You need oxygen to breathe, we need money to purchase the food so we are just hoping as we do every year that the Hoosiers will come through."

The Mozel Sanders Foundation will take Thanksgiving Day meal requests on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 6 a.m.- 8 a.m. Call the MEAL LINE: (317) 636-7985 Option #2. Anyone wanting to make a donation can call the Meal Line, donate online or text MOZEL to 313131

Gov. Eric Holcomb, Mayor Joe Hogsett and Congressman Andre Carson will all be at the Thanksgiving Day meal.

Donate here.