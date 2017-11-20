Man finds dead frog inside water glass at Florida Waffle House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida man says he took a couple sips of water before realizing there was a dead frog inside his cup.

It happened on Nov. 9 at a Waffle House in Tallahassee, Fla. Claire Sheats said her husband took a drink and then noticed something strange, reports WCTV.

“In my husband’s drink, there’s a whole frog just floating around in the water,” Sheats told the TV station.

“You have hairs in your food sometimes or maybe a little piece of plastic from packaging. But this is an amphibian,” Sheats said. “You definitely lose your appetite immediately.”

Sheats the staff appeared baffled as to how the frog got into the water glass. The staff only “muttered” an apology, Sheats said. She filed a complaint with the Waffle House corporate office and the state’s health department.

She didn’t hear back from Waffle House about the complaint until Nov. 16, when WCTV contacted the company. Sheats said a district manager called to apologize for what happened.

Four days after the incident, health department officials inspected the restaurant, finding 11 violations ranging from residue and grease buildup to food stored at improper temperatures. There was no mention of the frog in its report.

Waffle House released a statement about the incident: