× Man accused of detonating homemade bombs on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is facing charges after allegedly detonating homemade bombs on the near north side earlier this month.

Authorities believe Corey Rheinhardt is responsible for a vehicle bombing that occurred in the 3300 block of N. Central Ave. on Nov. 1 as well as a second bomb that exploded in the area on Nov. 10.

Police officers responded to the scene of the Nov. 1 incident after receiving reports of shots fired. When they arrived, Rheinhardt was seen running from what was determined to be an explosion, according to a probable cause affidavit. He was then apprehended under the porch of a nearby house.

Rheinhardt was detained at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, where he is accused of attempting to escape and committing battery to an officer. He was charged at that time with escape and battery upon a public safety official.

The IMPD Bomb Squad was called to the Nov. 10 incident after receiving a report of a suspicious device. When officers attempted to remotely render the device safe, it exploded upon manipulation. The substantial explosion reportedly resulted in the shattering of residential windows a city block away.

On Monday, Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced that Rheinhardt has also been charged with two counts of denoting a destructive device or explosive.

It’s alleged that Rheinhardt had been a tenant of the victim, whose car was rendered inoperable by the Nov. 1 bombing. The prosecutor’s office says he had been evicted in October, but still had belongings at the residence. During a search of the residence, investigators reportedly located and recovered multiple items that could aid in the construction of a homemade explosive device.

An initial hearing has been set for Nov. 21.