IMPD investigating after body is found in water at Eagle Creek Sailing Club

Posted 8:10 pm, November 20, 2017, by

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A body has been found in the water at the Eagle Creek Sailing Club on the city’s northwest side.

Officers were called to the scene in the 8900 block of W. 46th St. shortly after 6:17 p.m. Monday.

A death investigation is underway. At this time, IMPD does not believe this incident is connected to the killing of a man in the area earlier in the day.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

