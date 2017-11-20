× Hamilton Southeastern bus driver accused of driving drunk on the job resigns

FISHERS, Ind. – A bus driver for Hamilton Southeastern Schools has resigned after being accused of driving drunk while transporting students job earlier this month.

District officials confirm that the driver, who has yet to be identified, is among the resignations approved by the school board during a meeting Monday night.

On the morning of Nov. 9, the district was notified that the driver might be under the influence. The driver was then taken in for drug and alcohol testing. Once she tested positive for alcohol, the school corporation contacted Fishers police.

The driver, who transported students from Hamilton Southeastern High School, Fall Creek Junior High School and Brooks School Elementary, was removed from duty as police investigated.

The driver may also face criminal charges, but no arrest has been made yet.