× Driver hospitalized after serious crash on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A driver went to an area hospital after an early Monday morning crash on the city’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the driver was going southbound on Kessler Boulevard near 42nd Street when he went off the road around 4:30 a.m. He then overcorrected and hit a patch of ice. The car went sideways and hit a construction trailer on the side of the road.

The driver was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in serious condition. He was the only person inside the car, police said.