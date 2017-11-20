× Colts expect Jacoby Brissett to start vs. Titans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts anticipate quarterback Jacoby Brissett being available for Sunday’s meeting with the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Although Brissett remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, he went through a Monday morning practice without incident.

Chuck Pagano was asked if he expected Brissett to start his 10th straight game when the Titans visit.

“Yeah,’’ he replied. “He should be OK.’’

Brissett and the Colts benefit from having had their bye week last week.

The team put their starting quarterback in the league’s concussion protocol following its 20-17 loss to Pittsburgh Nov. 12. Brissett suffered the concussion late in the third quarter when Steelers’ linebacker Stephon Tuitt made contact to Brissett’s helmet as Brissett was being tackled.

Brissett passed four medical evaluations during and after the game, but began experiencing mild symptoms about 30 minutes after the game.

The fact Brissett went through Monday’s practice was a positive sign on him not missing any time.

“I think we’ll be OK,’’ Pagano said. “We went out there and did four (practice) periods, did some stuff versus Tennessee and we did just Colts versus Colts, and he took the lion’s share of the snaps today.

“He looked good.’’

Did Brissett advance through a portion of the league’s concussion protocol late last week?

“He’s in the protocol,’’ Pagano said. “I’d love to get more specific, but don’t ask me, please. He’s in the protocol and they’re going to take the proper steps.’’

Brissett has started the last nine games after replacing an ineffective Scott Tolzien following the Colts’ season-opening 46-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

He has kept the Colts relevant, compiling an 86.7 passer rating by completing 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,172 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.