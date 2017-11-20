× CBS4 viewer donates new scooter to double amputee after his is stolen

EDINBURGH, Ind. – An Edinburgh man whose scooter was recently stolen has a new set of wheels and a renewed sense of freedom.

A person who wishes to remain anonymous heard about Lee Wood’s story on CBS4 and decided to donate a brand new blue scooter to him.

Wood said he couldn’t keep his original scooter inside his second story apartment, so he chained it to a tree and placed a blue tarp over it, hiding it within a tree line. It went untouched for about a month, until he woke up one morning and it was gone.

Wood, a double amputee, relied on the scooter to get to work.

“I was born with a disease called Sacral Agenesis,” he explained.

Wood underwent several surgeries in his childhood for his Clubfeet, but eventually they were amputated. Now, the 41-year-old walks on prosthetic legs.

After having his scooter stolen, Wood had to hitch rides with friends or pedal his bike to get where he wanted to go. Thanks to a stranger, he no longer has to do that.

Wood went to pick up his new set of wheels Monday. He says he’s keeping it inside his apartment this time and he is so grateful and feels blessed.