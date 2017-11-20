Authorities identify boater who went over Shelby County dam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – Conservations officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources identified a boater that was injured after going over a dam in Shelby County on Monday. Raymond Sanchez, 35, of Columbus went out on Flatrock River with plans to float to Noblitt Park in Columbus, according to his girlfriend.

She said Sanchez was not familiar with the river and had no idea there were low head dams along the route. Witnesses saw the man in a "Bass tracker Bantam" boat go over the dam on Flatrock River at about 1 p.m.

The Shelby County Swift Water Rescue Team was able to pull him out of the water in the area of 325 East Vandalia Road, between Vandalia and Geneva.

He remains in critical condition at Methodist Hospital.