Southport P.D. officer battling stage 3 cancer

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – Southport P.D. announced that one of their officers is battling stage 3 cancer.

Officer Rich Parnell is a reserve officer and because of this, he does not any medical coverage.

According to his GoFundMe page, he has participated in raising money and donations for multiple charities including those dedicated to bettering the lives of children and battered women.

Parnell has been unable to work at all and has had no income for almost a month now.

If you’d like to contribute to Rich’s GoFundMe, click here.