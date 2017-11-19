Scott Pelath stepping down as Indiana House minority leader

Posted 3:12 pm, November 19, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana House minority leader Scott Pelath says he’s giving up that post and won’t seek re-election next year.

He said Sunday that his last day as House Democratic leader will be on Organization Day on Tuesday. He says he’ll finish out the remainder of his term.

Pelath, of Michigan City, was first elected to the House in 1998. He was elected to lead the Democratic caucus in 2012.

In a letter emailed Sunday to House Democrats, Pelath said his decision was based in part on a desire to spend more time with his family. His wife, Laura, recently had a baby boy, the couple’s fourth child.

Pelath works as a human resources director at the Michigan City-based Swanson Center, a mental health and addiction services agency.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s