Official: Prison company eyes site for Indiana ICE detention center

GOSHEN, Ind. — A northern Indiana county official says the nation’s largest private prison operator is seeking land for a proposed detention center for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Elkhart County Commissioner Mike Yoder says he learned of Nashville, Tennessee-based CoreCivic’s plans earlier this fall and says it’s interested in land adjacent to the Elkhart County landfill.

Yoder tells The Goshen News he expects the detention center proposal will be contentious but urged residents to carefully study the proposal when it’s unveiled.

A CoreCivic spokeswoman says the company cannot comment on specific proposals due to “competitive reasons.”

Yoder says that if CoreCivic wants to continue with its proposal, it would have to file an application for a change of zoning and/or a new detailed planned unit development with the county plan commission.