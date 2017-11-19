Johnson County man arrested for allegedly possessing hypodermic needles

Posted 2:33 pm, November 19, 2017, by

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a Johnson County man early Saturday morning for allegedly possessing drug paraphernalia.

Just after 3:30 a.m., a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy observed a man, later identified as Harley Harris, charging his cell phone outside a gas station.

The deputy said Harris unplugged the air machine to plug in his phone and didn’t respond when he was questioned why.

Police then said Harris gave a faulty name. The deputy search a backpack that Harris claimed was his friends, and reportedly found two hypodermic needles, a spoon with residue and a plastic plunger.

Harris was arrested on charges of possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of paraphernalia.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s