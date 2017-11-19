IN Focus: Lugar credits Indy mayors’ bipartisan legacies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - He served as mayor of Indianapolis, and later served Indiana in the U.S. Senate.

And soon, Richard Lugar’s name will be affixed to one of the city’s newest destinations.

This past week, Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett was joined by all the living former mayors of Indianapolis, to honor Lugar and announce that the new City-County building plaza will be named the ‘Richard G. Lugar Plaza.’

Afterwards, Lugar spoke about the legacy of Indy's former mayors.

“Each one of us built upon what one had done before, I’ll remember that very favorably,” said Lugar. “It was a very clear flow, strong progress all the way through. And this is what I cherish today.”

This past week marked fifty years since Lugar was elected mayor of Indianapolis. He lost his seat in the Senate after he was defeated in the Republican primary in 2012.