Greenfield police investigating threat made against high school student

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Police are investigating a threat made against a Greenfield-Central High School student.

The school’s principal, Jason Cary, says an Instagram account posted the threat Saturday night. He says it named a specific student and threat for tomorrow.

In a Facebook post, Greenfield police said they’ve identified those involved and are continuing to conduct interviews.

As a precaution, extra police will be at the school Monday. But, officials expect a normal class schedule.

The principal also says they will punish those involved with this threat to the extent of their handbook.

Below is the email that Principal Cary sent to students and parents: