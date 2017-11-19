Early look at weather for Thanksgiving

There should be relatively quiet conditions around the United States for Thanksgiving.

An area of high pressure will be washing out in the Midwest as a cold front begins to move through Canada in to the Great Lakes. A few snow showers may develop along the front in Canada and northern Michigan.

Scattered showers develop in the heating of the day over Florida and along the southeast coast of the United States.

A weather system will pass through the Gulf of Alaska and come ashore in the northwest United States. Showers will develop along the Pacific coast. Snow showers may develop at higher elevations of the northern Rocky Mountains in Idaho and Montana.

The cold front that passes through Indiana Tuesday will bring rain to the northeast United States for Wednesday, which could cause some air travel delays in New York and Boston. You can track flight delays at major airports by visiting this page.

Temperatures should find their way in to the 40°s around Indiana with partly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon.

Warmer temperatures will be found from St. Louis and west. Temperatures climb in to the 50°s+ if you are traveling south of Nashville, Tennessee. Cooler weather is expected in the northern and northeast United States.

THANKSGIVING CLIMATOLOGY

Since 1975, Indianapolis has averaged a high of 47° and a low of 31° on Thanksgiving.

The warmest Thanksgiving over the previous 42 years was in 1981 where it reached 65°. Indianapolis topped out at 62° in 2015. The coldest Thanksgiving temperature since 1975 was in 2005. The temperature dropped to 13°.

Indianapolis averages 0.13″ of precipitation on Thanksgiving. Twenty-three Thanksgivings have recorded precipitation since 1975, or 55%. Snow has fallen on Thanksgiving ten times (reported as a trace or more). The heaviest snow for turkey day was in 1980 when 0.5″ of snow was recorded.