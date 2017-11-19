× Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt & ice rink open for business

CARMEL, Ind– Today will be the first day of City of Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt after yesterday’s opening ceremony got rained out.

The holiday-themed market features about 40 huts with German-inspired gifts, food and drinks for sale.

“It’s just a fun place for families to get a little bit of shopping, get a little bit of Gluhwein, Gluhwein is our sweet wine that people love to sip. There’s also german food, German beers, and all kinds of fun stuff right in the heart of Center Green,” explained Christkindlmarkt board of directors member Dan McFeely

The ice skating rink will also open today at 1 p.m. and will remain open until March, weather-permitting.

The Christkindlmarkt runs Wednesday through Sunday until Christmas Eve. It will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

