Tornado confirmed in Tippecanoe County Saturday

A National Weather Service survey team has concluded damage in eastern Tippecanoe County was caused by an EF-0 tornado.

The NWS says that the tornado took place for one minute starting at 11:15am approximately 2-miles northeast of Dayton, Indiana (east of Lafayette). The tornado had a peak wind of 75mph with a path length of 1/2 mile and a path width of 110 yards.

The survey team found siding ripped off a corner of a home and pieces of unknown debris were thrown across a field as the tornado moved northeast over eastern Tippecanoe County. Some debris was seen across the street from a house o the corner of 200S and 900E.

No injuries were reported from the tornado.