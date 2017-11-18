Report: David Cassidy in hospital, ‘surrounded by family’

Posted 4:32 pm, November 18, 2017, by

NEW YORK — “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida.

His representative tells The Associated Press on Saturday that Cassidy is “now conscious” and “surrounded by family.” The rep adds that Cassidy was in pain and taken to the hospital on Wednesday. No additional details were provided.

The 67-year-old said earlier this year that he was struggling with memory loss. He also announced this year that he was ending his 50-year career after a few concerts. The actor and singer said that traveling and his arthritis made performing difficult.

Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy. He’s the stepson of actress and fellow “Partridge Family” star Shirley Jones.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s