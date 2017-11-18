× Man killed in house fire on the city’s east side Saturday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An early Saturday morning house fire leaves one man dead on the east side of Indianapolis.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., crews arrived to the 9000 block of Barr Drive, on reports of an alarm.

The alarm was quickly upgraded to a working residence fire, as neighbors saw flames coming out of the house.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze, but then found a man inside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rita Reith, the fire chief for Indianapolis Fire Department, says the man lived there alone.

The investigation is ongoing, as it is standard procedure to have police and arson investigate any fatal fire.

We will continue to update this story.