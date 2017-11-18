× IPS showcase of schools takes over state museum, highlights new enrollment method

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools hosted its fourth annual Showcase of Schools Saturday at the Indiana State Museum.

Representative from more than 70 schools were available to meet with parents.

“We’re looking for schools that will give my daughter as many options as possible for the future,” Chris Donaghey said, a parent.

New this year, families can apply for up to 10 programs and schools on just a single application.

The One Match Enrollment Process is a partnership between IPS and Enroll Indy.

“You can see that IPS is choice,” Carrie Cline Black said, IPS spokesperson. “We have a lot of things to offer, a lot of new programs to offer.”

Click here for the Enroll Indy site.

The first round deadline is January 15.