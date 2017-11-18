Hoosiers dominate Rutgers 41-0 to keep bowl hopes alive

Posted 5:33 pm, November 18, 2017, by

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 18: Morgan Ellison #27 of the Indiana Hoosiers runs the ball as Kiy Hester #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights pursues at Memorial Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Morgan Ellison and Cole Gest each topped 100 yards rushing and Richard Lagow threw for a pair of touchdowns as Indiana dominated Rutgers 41-0 Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.

That final score marks IU’s first Big Ten shutout since 1993 and its largest margin of victory since 1990.

Indiana celebrated Senior Day in Bloomington and had to wait out a near two-hour lightning delay due to thunderstorms passing through Central Indiana.

Ultimately, IU’s ground game kept them in control of Rutgers, at one point rushing 24 times in a row. They finished with 267 yards on the ground from 48 carries, averaging better than five and a half yards per rush.

The Hoosiers (5-6, 2-6 Big Ten) kept their bowl hopes alive with the win. Now, a third-straight bowl appearance hinges on their season finale, Saturday November 25 in West Lafayette against Purdue. Indiana has won four-straight games against their in-state rival Boilers.

