For those about to rock: 10 of the greatest AC/DC songs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – 64 is way too young. Founding member Malcolm Young of the legendary rock band AC/DC died today.

His brother Angus is a little bit more known, but Malcolm was a main songwriter for the band and described as the heartbeat behind AC/DC.

Young started the band in 1973 at the age of 20 with Angus.

He retired permanently from the band in 2014. Reports indicated at that time that Young was placed in a care facility for complete loss of short-term memory.

There’s no word yet on the cause of death.

AC/DC would not exist if it wasn’t for Malcom Young. Let’s take a look back at 10 of the best AC/DC songs.

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

One of the best things about AC/DC is their opening riffs. They make a statement right away and grab you, some are simple like “Dirty Deeds,” and some are complex like “Thunderstruck.

The tune was an album-titled single off their third album by the same name in 1976. The album was released in the United States five years later, after the death of Bon Scott.

T.N.T

Keeping the theme with early AC/DC, “T.N.T.” was an album-titled single off their second album, released in ’75.

The Live At Donington set is one of their most famous concert movies. Watch them slay below.

Shoot to Thrill

After the death of original singer Bon Scott, the band quickly auditioned singers from all over. Brian Johnson came out on top and AC/DC produced Back in Black. “Shoot to Thrill” is the only non-single to be featured here, but it’s incredible.

Fans of Iron Man 2 may remember this song from the movie.

Highway To Hell

If you couldn’t tell, the band is a fan of naming singles after their albums. “Highway to Hell” was the first single off the same-titled album released during the summer of 1979.

It was the last album to feature Scott, as he died the following February.

Back In Black

This song was more than just a single for the band, it was a statement that the death of Bon Scott would not hold them back. In fact, it went on to become the second-highest album of all-time!

Of all-time, that’s very surprising, but not shocking. It ranks behind Michael Jackson’s Thriller and in front of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon.

Who Made Who

The band didn’t lose steam as they moved through the 80’s. They decided to produce a soundtrack for the Stephen King movie Maximum Overdrive in 1986 and released this as the only single.

They filled in the rest of the album with legendary singles from their past.

For Those About to Rock

Talk about imagery, producing a cannon for this album title is amazing.

One of my friends opened with this song before his DJ set in college and thousands of goosebumps pricked up on both of my arms. Rock out below.

Thunderstruck

The soundtrack to many openings of high school football games, “Thunderstruck” was their best song of the 1990’s.

It was released off their 12th album The Razors Edge in 1990. Malcolm provided backing vocals to this song.

You Shook Me All Night Long

Originally on Back in Black, “You Shook Me All Night Long” reappeared on their 1986 soundtrack album Who Made Who.

If the people like it, why not give it to them again? Check out the official video below.

Hells Bells

The first song off Back in Black made quite the statement. It starts off with a haunting bell striking four times slowly.

Talk about showmanship, lowering down the official “Hell’s Bell” while rocking live is incredible.

Rest In Peace, Malcolm.