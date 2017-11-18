× Butler’s big 4 comes through in 82-65 win against Furman

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Wideman scored 19 points, Kamar Baldwin 18, Sean McDermott 17 and Paul Jorgensen 16 as the four players shot a combined 65.8 percent from the floor and Butler beat Furman 82-65 on Saturday.

Butler (3-1) was 31-for-54 shooting (57.4 percent) with Wideman, Baldwin, McDermott and Jorgensen making 27 of 41 shots.

Daniel Fowler made a 3 and Jorgensen countered in kind and the score was knotted at 23 with just under eight minutes to play before halftime, but the Bulldogs used an 18-6 run and Wideman scored the last seven with a tip-in, 3-point play off a layup and a pair of free throws for a 41-29 halftime lead.

Following the break, Baldwin hit a jumper, McDermott made a pair of 3s and Kelan Martin had a 3-point play off a layup and the Bulldogs cruised from there.

Fowler led Furman (2-1) with 19 points, and Matt Rafferty and Devin Sibley each scored 11 for the Paladins.