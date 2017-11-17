× Woman sentenced to 27 years for bizarre murder plot targeting Noblesville attorney

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman accused of plotting to kill an Indiana attorney learned her punishment Friday.

Renee Perillo was sentenced to 27 years in prison during a hearing in federal court. Perillo is accused of trying to kill Rebecca Eimerman, an attorney from Noblesville. Perillo was working on a bitter divorce case involving Perillo’s boyfriend, a doctor who formerly lived in Columbus, Indiana.

In court Friday, Eimerman delivered an emotional statement forgiving Perillo for the crime. The judge called the plot “diabolical” during the sentencing hearing.

Perillo was sentenced per the terms of a plea agreement she signed earlier this year. She later tried to back out of the deal, but a judge ruled it would move forward.

She was sentenced on two of four counts, for conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder-for-hire. The murder-for-hire charge came after U.S. attorneys said Perillo wrote to a federal agent, who was posing as a hit man, from jail and asked him to murder the attorney.

In court, Perillo turned to the victim, saying “I sincerely apologize.” She also told the judge, “I’m not saying I’m entirely innocent, I should never have gone to her property,” but later claimed “never was I going to kidnap her at all.”

An assistant U.S. attorney questioned the sincerity of Perillo’s apology, telling the judge “the defendant is not a victim here.” Instead, he told of how Perillo’s actions changed the victim’s life, saying “she was just doing a job – a job she loved – and it literally nearly killed her.”

Both an attorney for Perillo and the victim herself questioned whether Perillo was coerced into her actions. According to testimony, the case stemmed from a divorce battle between Perillo’s ex-boyfriend, a doctor, and his ex-wife, who the victim represented in court.

The victim asked Perillo directly to give agents more information about the doctor. She also said she was sorry Perillo’s son was caught up in the plot, saying “he deserved a mom.”

Prosecutors said Perillo and her son, Richie Perillo, waited in the back of Eimerman’s car in May 2015 with a gun and a syringe filled with a lethal dose of the drug succinylcholine. Eimerman’s husband found them, holding them until sheriff’s deputies could arrive.

Other items found in the car included gloves, a shovel, saw, hammer, disguises and a tranquilizer gun. Renee Perillo lived in Florida while her son lived in Nevada; both traveled to Indiana to carry out the plot, investigators said.

Perillo and her son bonded out of jail a day later. U.S. Marshals captured Richie Perillo in California and later caught Renee Perillo in Montana. They were extradited to Indiana to face charges.

Perillo’s son has pleaded guilty in the case. He awaits sentencing.