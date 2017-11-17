Police: woman dies in domestic dispute; appears to have been choked to death
INDIANAPOLIS — A 34-year-old woman is dead in what police are calling a domestic dispute.
IMPD investigators were called to the 1100 block of W. 35th St., on a disturbance investigation. The female victim was transported in very critical condition to Methodist Hospital where she later died.
Police say they are talking with a person of interest.
This developing story will be updated as new information becomes available.
39.816316 -86.180532