× Police search home of Indianapolis councilman Jeff Miller following report of child molestation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Authorities conducted a search at the home of Indianapolis City-County Councilman Jeff Miller after allegations of child molestation surfaced.

A police report filed with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) investigators on Oct. 20 included allegations of child molestation, involving a young girl.

On Oct. 21, police executed a search warrant for Miller’s downtown home.

The warrant directed officers to search for handheld body massagers and massage tools or implements. They were also specifically searching for a massager described as a blue “blob” with a ribbon on the back for a hand as well as a wood massager that is arched with “spikey things that roll.”

The search warrant also told officers to take photos of the inside and outside of the detached garage and any vehicles belonging to Miller. Officers said in the document that photos were taken of a blue Toyota Prius.

Miller (R – District 16), was elected in 2011 to represent the near southeast, south and southwest sides of Indianapolis on the City-County Council. He was re-elected in 2015. His district includes Fountain Square, the Old Southside near Meridian, Mars Hill on the west side, IUPUI, UIndy and White River State Park.

The City-County Council is the chief legislative body for the City of Indianapolis.

“Jeff has supported legislation to address graffiti, metal theft, landlord accountability, foreclosed home maintenance, early education program funding, public safety funding, and other quality of life issues impacting his district,” Miller’s page on the City’s website says.

He has served on several committees and won the 2010 Mayor’s Community Service Award.

At this time, Miller has not been formally charged with any crime.