Leader of ‘Grundy Crew’ arrested as FBI conducts raids across Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Federal authorities arrested the ringleader of the “Grundy Crew” Friday, the same day FBI agents raided several locations in Indianapolis in an effort to crack down on guns, drugs and gang activity.

Richard Grundy III, a man investigators and prosecutors accused of leading a murderous Indianapolis drug gang, was detained by authorities, but details of his arrest are unknown at this time.

In September, Grundy avoided jail time after murder charges filed against him were dropped.

At one time, Grundy was charged with leading a major drug conspiracy ring that was investigated for its role in more than a dozen unsolved murders.

Since the arrests of Grundy and his associates in the winter of 2015, several cases have been dismissed due to unreliable witnesses, other murder trials ended in acquittals and most of the co-defendants have pleaded guilty to reduced charges while, occasionally, picking up new criminal counts.

It is unknown if Grundy was arrested as part of today’s federal raids.

