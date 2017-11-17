BREAKING: Indianapolis councilman Jeff Miller charged with three counts of child molestation

Leader of ‘Grundy Crew’ arrested as FBI conducts raids across Indy

Posted 3:38 pm, November 17, 2017, by , Updated at 03:48PM, November 17, 2017

Richard Grundy III

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Federal authorities arrested the ringleader of the “Grundy Crew” Friday, the same day FBI agents raided several locations in Indianapolis in an effort to crack down on guns, drugs and gang activity.

Richard Grundy III, a man investigators and prosecutors accused of leading a murderous Indianapolis drug gang, was detained by authorities, but details of his arrest are unknown at this time.

In September, Grundy avoided jail time after murder charges filed against him were dropped.

At one time, Grundy was charged with leading a major drug conspiracy ring that was investigated for its role in more than a dozen unsolved murders.
Since the arrests of Grundy and his associates in the winter of 2015, several cases have been dismissed due to unreliable witnesses, other murder trials ended in acquittals and most of the co-defendants have pleaded guilty to reduced charges while, occasionally, picking up new criminal counts.

It is unknown if Grundy was arrested as part of today’s federal raids.

CBS4 will update the story as more information becomes available.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s