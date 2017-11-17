BREAKING: Indianapolis councilman Jeff Miller charged with three counts of child molestation

Kilroy’s receives ‘best email ever’ from ‘stoned’ Colorado man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Many people email businesses on a daily basis, but Kilroy’s managing partner Chris Burton took to social media to share what he calls the “best email” the bar has ever received.

Burton posted on Thursday an email exchange that over over 1,100 shares telling to story of a man who fell in love with Kilroy’s breadsticks while staying at the Homewood suites next door to their downtown location.

The headline of the email was titled “Gotta get my BSTIX fix” and the man opened up with “I am too stoned to currently write much, but I’ve been on your website for 20 minutes staring at your breadsticks.”

Unfortunately for the Colorado man, Burton told him Kilroy’s couldn’t help him out with his request and that he would have to come back to Indianapolis soon.

Read the entire exchange below:

