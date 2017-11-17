× Indianapolis named one of the worst cities for singles

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – More than 45 percent of U.S. adults are unmarried, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy to find love. Some cities have a much larger share of the single population than others, and the ratio of women to men also differs.

Wallet Hub looked at 182 U.S. cities and studied 32-indictators of a dating-friendly city in order to come up with their list of “Best & Worst Cities for Singles.”

And it doesn’t look good for singles in Indianapolis, which was ranked at 104. The Circle City ranks in the middle for “Fun and Recreation,” but close to the bottom in the “Dating Opportunity” category.

However, we did fare well in the “Economic Rank” category. In fact, out of all 182 cities in the study, Indianapolis has the lowest average price for a bottle of wine at just $3.79.

You can find a complete list of city rankings here.