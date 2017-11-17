× Here’s a list of places where you can enjoy a free, warm Thanksgiving Day meal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.–

If you’re in need of a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day, there are a number of places in the state offering free, family-style dinners.

Mozel Sanders- The Mozel Sanders Foundation will take Thanksgiving Day meal requests Thursday until 6 p.m. and again on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 6 a.m.- 8 a.m. Call the MEAL LINE: (317) 636-7985 Option #2. Anyone wanting to make a donation can call the Meal Line, donate online or text MOZEL to 313131

Anyone wanting to make a donation can call the Meal Line, donate online or text MOZEL to 313131 Watkins Family Annual Thanksgiving Dinner- Call: (317) 327-7171 before 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day . Dinners will be distributed and delivered from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. (Watkins Family Center, 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church, 1831 Bellefontaine St., Family Bible Church, 2425 E. New York St., and Harper’s Bar & Grill, 4202 W. 56th St.)

. Dinners will be distributed and delivered from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. (Watkins Family Center, 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church, 1831 Bellefontaine St., Family Bible Church, 2425 E. New York St., and Harper’s Bar & Grill, 4202 W. 56th St.) Good Samaritan Network Thanksgiving Day Meal- 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. @ three different locations. White River Christian Church: 1685 N. 10th St., Noblesville, Sheridan Community Center: 300 E 6th St., Sheridan, St. Louis de Montfort: 11421 Hague Rd., Fishers. GSN will also deliver meals to the elderly, disabled or shut-in. Call: (317) 842-2603.

@ three different locations. White River Christian Church: 1685 N. 10th St., Noblesville, Sheridan Community Center: 300 E 6th St., Sheridan, St. Louis de Montfort: 11421 Hague Rd., Fishers. GSN will also deliver meals to the elderly, disabled or shut-in. Call: (317) 842-2603. St. Lukes United Methodist Church- St. Luke’s will be hosting Thanksgiving dinner in the Great Hall of their building from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. @ 100 W 86th St, Indianapolis. RSVP here.

@ 100 W 86th St, Indianapolis. RSVP here. Broadway United Methodist Church- Meals will be served from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at 609 E 29th St, Indianapolis.

at 609 E 29th St, Indianapolis. Plainfield Community Annual Thanksgiving Dinner- Dinner will be served from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Guilford Township Community Center, 1500 S. Center St., Plainfield. Call: (317) 839-2394 no later than 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 to request a meal to be delivered.

at the Guilford Township Community Center, 1500 S. Center St., Plainfield. Call: (317) 839-2394 no later than 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 to request a meal to be delivered. Feast of Plenty: Meals will be served from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Hancock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 620 Apple St, Greenfield.

at the Hancock County 4-H Fairgrounds, Johnson County Banquets Thanksgiving Dinner- Dinner is served from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Stop by Scott Hall at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 250 Fairground St, Franklin.

The Mozel Sanders Foundation delivers more than 40,000 hot meals from Butler University and 39 satellite locations on Thanksgiving Day to the elderly, medically confined, and the needy. The ‘Feed The Hungry’ event is the largest day of feeding for Indianapolis. The event was started from the vision of the late Dr. Mozel Sanders and has continued for 40 years.

The foundation still needs $19,600 to provide enough meals on Thanksgiving. Donate here.

Thanksgiving Day volunteers will assist by helping to prepare, serve, and deliver meals to families in need. The Butler University (Atherton Hall) location seeks volunteers on Thanksgiving Day, the day before and after Thanksgiving. Volunteers help to unload trucks, stage product, open food cases, and pan the food to be delivered to the satellite sites. Click here to volunteer.

This is Janet Easley’s 36th year preparing and delivering meals for the Watkins Family Annual Thanksgiving Dinner. The idea began at Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church and has grown bigger and bigger each year. The free meals are distributed to anyone in need of a warm, Thanksgiving meal.

Residents of Greenfield say Lisa Muegge would argue it was never her vision, but God’s vision to create the ‘Feast of Plenty’– a yearly Thanksgiving celebration. Since 2005, the ‘miracle on Apple Street’ has provided thousands of meals and other crucial supplies to anyone in need in Hancock county and beyond. The community continues Lisa’s legacy and honors her memory by providing food and comfort every Thanksgiving.