Greenfield firefighter who died hours after battling large fire laid to rest today

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A Greenfield firefighter who died in the line of duty last week is being laid to rest.

Lt. Scott A. Compton, 55, died Saturday just hours after battling a large fire at Mueller Auto Body.

Compton went about his normal routine on Saturday morning, but a neighbor found him unresponsive later in the day. His death is considered a line of duty death because he died just hours after battling a fire.

The coroner is still waiting for blood work results to determine the cause of his death.

His funeral was at Brandywine Church at 11 a.m. A procession from the church to Park Cemetery in Greenfield followed the service.

Gov. Holcomb has directed everyone in Hancock County to fly their flags at half-staff until sunset today.