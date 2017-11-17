Former director of Lebanon Boys and Girls Club under investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Ind. - While police continue to look into a potential theft at the Lebanon Boys & Girls Club, the organization's board president says a former director at the program is the one being investigated.

Lebanon police said Thursday evening that the department had begun an investigation after the board notified the police about financial discrepancies.

“In preparation for our annual United Way evaluation we found things that we weren’t sure where the money was going and following up on that we eventually felt it was a matter for law enforcement," said Lebanon Boys & Girls Club board president, Lee Humphrey. "We’ve turned it over to law enforcement and we are cooperating with them in the investigation.”

The United Way annually reviews organizations it helps fund. A spokesperson at the United Way of Central Indiana said it gave $48,825 to the Lebanon Boys & Girls Club in 2017, with $12,202 coming in donor designations, which allows a contributor give to a specific organization, program or project.

“United Way of Central Indiana has been notified of the situation at the Lebanon Area Boys & Girls Club, a United Way partner agency, in regard to the resignation of the executive director," said Jessica Di Santo, a spokesperson at the United Way. "We have been in frequent contact with the agency’s board chair and have full confidence that the issue is being addressed appropriately by the agency. We are also confident that no negative impact on the agency’s programs for children and families in Boone County will result from this situation. We are monitoring the situation closely as it unfolds.”

Humphrey said the United Way and the Boys & Girls Club of America have supported his organization after hearing the news.

“The United Way and Boys & Girls Club of America have really gone out of their way to pledge their support and the continuing operation of the club," Humphrey said. "They know how important it is to this community. We feel like we will overcome this and continue on.”

According to Humphrey, the Lebanon organization serves warm meals to nearly 100 children daily and offers a variety of programs, mostly educational, to their 600 members.

“A lot of families need a place where their kids can go and have a good environment where there is education stuff, physical activates for the kids," said Humphrey. "We do art. We make sure they get their homework done.”