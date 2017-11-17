× Drugs, guns, and gang activity the focus of FBI-led raids in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation led a series of coordinated raids around Indianapolis Friday.

The raids included federal, state and local resources throughout the city.

More than a dozen SWAT teams took part in the operation, which focused on tracking down people involved in drug activity, gun trafficking and gangs.

The raids started around 6 a.m. at several areas around Indianapolis, including locations on the west side and north side. Authorities were conducting warrant sweeps and working to break up local drug operations.

Along with the FBI, the sweep included the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana State Police.

FBI swat team from across nation n #impd n#isp kick in doors with flash bangs to take down dozens in drug ring busts pic.twitter.com/GprW5CBeAY — Russ McQuaid (@RussMcQuaidNews) November 17, 2017