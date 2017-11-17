BREAKING: Indianapolis councilman Jeff Miller charged with three counts of child molestation

Danica Patrick confirms Indy 500 return in 2018

Posted 3:21 pm, November 17, 2017, by , Updated at 03:27PM, November 17, 2017

Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Ford Credit Ford, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 2, 2017 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Danica Patrick will return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway to race in the 2018 Indianapolis 500.

The long-time NASCAR and IndyCar driver confirmed the news as she announced her retirement from a full-time racing schedule Friday afternoon in Miami. She plans to race in both the Indy 500 and the Daytona 500 next season.

“I’m really excited about (competing in those races),” said Patrick, holding back tears. “I think it’s gonna be a great way to cap (my racing career) off.”

Patrick spent seven years in the IndyCar series between 2005 and 2011, racing for Rahal Letterman Racing, Andretti Green Racing, and Andretti Autosport. In her first Indy 500 appearance in 2005, she posted her best qualifying performance of fourth. Her best finish came in 2009, when she landed on the podium, finishing third.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s