Company recalls chicken wraps sold in Indiana due to labeling error, undeclared allergens

Chicken wraps shipped to Indiana are part of a recall from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

According to the agency, the “Fresh Prep’d Brand Buffalo Style Ranch Wrap Kit” contains allergens—peanut and soy—that are not declared on the product’s label. The items were produced on Nov. 8, 2017, and have a “use by” date of Nov. 21, 2017.

The wraps bear the establishment number “P-18502B” below the USDA mark of inspection.

The wraps were shipped to Indiana and New Jersey in 2-lb. packages containing four 8-oz. trays. The manufacturer, Missa Bay LLC from Swedesboro, N.J., said the recall involves 46 pounds of the product.

A quality assurance supervisor for the company noticed the problem on Nov. 15, 2017, and contacted the FSIS.

There are been no reported of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products. The wraps should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

