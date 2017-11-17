BREAKING: Indianapolis councilman Jeff Miller charged with three counts of child molestation

Authorities: Bloomington man arrested after authorities find meth, pills during traffic stop

Posted 6:59 pm, November 17, 2017

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a Bloomington man Thursday night after they reportedly found meth and other drugs in his vehicle.

Michael Reynolds, 53, of Bloomington, was arrested after police pulled him over on S. Rodgers St. near Rockport Rd.

They said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle and began to search it.

Police said they found marijuana, meth, pills and paraphernalia.

Reynolds was taken into custody on charges of possession of meth, possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

He was transferred to the Monroe County Jail.

