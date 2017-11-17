× Allegiant’s new nonstop flight from Indy to Phoenix gives Hoosiers break from winter weather

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Allegiant Air has added a new seasonal route from Indianapolis to Phoenix-Mesa.

The newest nonstop flight will depart from Indianapolis International Airport on Mondays and Fridays at 12:45 p.m. The flights are available from now through February, giving Indy travelers access to a warm-weather destination in the winter months. The first flight launches Friday, Nov. 17.

It’s the first nonstop flight out of Indianapolis to Phoenix-Mesa and is part of Allegiant’s recent efforts to expand its reach to the west.

“Allegiant has added three new nonstop flights in 2017 alone,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “That growth also has contributed to the expansion of the Indy airport’s reach into the western United States – which has increased the value the Indy airport delivers to the Indianapolis community.”

Earlier in 2017, Allegiant added year-round service to Austin, Texas, and seasonal service to Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The airline provides nonstop flights to the following destinations:

Las Vegas

Phoenix

Austin, Texas

New Orleans

Savannah, Georgia

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Tampa/St. Pete, Florida

Punta Gorda/Fort Myers, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Orlando/Sanford, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

Allegiant announced plans earlier this year to establish a crew base at Indianapolis International Airport, a move that will allow the airline to expand nonstop service to and from Indy.

It’s not the only airline increasing operations in Indianapolis.

Earlier this month, Frontier Airlines launched seasonal flights to Tampa while Southwest announced year-round, nonstop flights from Indy to Oakland beginning in July 2018. Southwest will also offer seasonal flights from Indy to Cancun, Mexico, in March 2018.