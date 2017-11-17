A Wind Advisory for Central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Wind Advisory is in effect for central Indiana from 11am Saturday through 1am Sunday. A cold front will approach the state Saturday and 40-50 mph wind gusts will be likely.

A strong area of low pressure will first send a warm front northward across the state and temperatures will rise overnight.

The warm front will be followed by two cold fronts. Rain and gusty t-storms will develop ahead of the first front overnight.

Rain and t-storms will continue and temperatures will tumble through the 40s behind the second cold front Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday we'll see sunny skies, but with a 30-degree temperature drop. Highs will only make it into the 30s.

For holiday travelers next week, we'll enjoy sunny skies and highs in the 40s and 50s.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for central Indiana from 11am Saturday through 1am Sunday.

Take the rain gear to the big games on Saturday.

Temperatures will fall during the day.

7am

10am

Noon

2pm

4:30pm

Up to an inch of rain is likely Saturday.

Expect a sunny, cold Sunday.