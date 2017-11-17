3 firefighters injured while battling fire on city’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three firefighters were injured while battling a house fire on the near west side.

A home in the 200 block of South Warman Avenue caught fire. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the building.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the call came in around 6 a.m. One firefighter fell from the second floor into the basement while a second fell from the first floor into the basement.

A third firefighter was hit in the head, knocking off his helmet and mask. Battalion Chief Rita Reith said all three firefighters were taken to area hospitals as a precaution.

The home was vacant. Crews have the fire under control and were working to put out hot spots, Reith said.