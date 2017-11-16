× Woman shot in chest during near northwest side carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman was shot during a carjacking early Thursday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the incident started around 6 a.m. at 2908 Mildred Dr.

A 45-year-old woman was approached by a man armed with a handgun. He shot her in the chest and then stole her 2013 Kia Optima, police said.

The woman flagged down another car and told the driver she’d been shot. The driver then took her to the old emergency entrance at the Westview Healthplex—but the facility has been closed for about a year.

Around 7 a.m., an ambulance was dispatched to the 3600 block of Guion Road and the shooting victim was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital to get treatment for the gunshot wound.

IMPD robbery and aggravated assault detectives are investigating.