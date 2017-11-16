× Warmer temperatures, heavy rain on the way for the weekend

A strong area of low pressure will send a warm front northward across the state and highs will rise to near 60 degrees for Friday and Saturday.

The warm front will be followed by two cold fronts. Ahead of the first one, we’ll have a chance for t-storms after 10pm Friday.

The second cold front will cause 30-40 mph wind gusts Saturday morning. Rain and t-storms will continue and temperatures will tumble through the 40s by Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday we’ll see sunny skies, but with a 30-degree temperature drop as highs will only make it into the 30s.

So far this has been a cool month.

Our fall rainfall is still below average.

Expect a windy, mild Friday.

Take your rain gear to the games on Saturday.

Temperatures will fall Saturday.

Rain will develop late Friday night.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are likely Saturday morning.

Heavy rain will continue through lunchtime.

Showers will end Saturday afternoon.

An inch of rain is likely Saturday.