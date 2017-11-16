× Sen. Mike Delph ordered to active duty, will be sent to Puerto Rico to help with hurricane recovery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Republican state Sen. Mike Delph (Carmel) who is a Major in the U.S. Army Reserve will be ordered to active duty on December 8, according to Senate President Pro Tem David Long.

Delph will be sent to Puerto Rico to assist in the ongoing recovery of the island from Hurricane Maria for a minimum of 31 days.

Long released the following statement:

“Whether service beyond Jan. 8 will be required is not certain, but Sen. Delph will be granted the appropriate time off from his duties as a State Senator to serve in his role with the Army.

I hope Sen. Delph’s constituents will join his fellow members of the Indiana General Assembly in sending him and his family our best wishes and prayers as he undertakes this service for his country and the American citizens in Puerto Rico.”