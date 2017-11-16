× Rachel’s Rundown: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this weekend

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt

10 Center Green, Carmel, IN

The Christkindlemarkt kicks off Saturday on the green-space between the Palladium and the Tarkington Theatre. The event will being Old World charm from Germany to the heart of Carmel. There will be traditional German foods, gifts, as well as an outdoor ice skating rink. The event runs every Wednesday-Sunday until Christmas Eve (closed on Thanksgiving).

Mass Ave Midnight Shopper

Massachusetts Avenue

Shop local and shop late at this year’s Mass Ave Midnight Shopper event on Friday night from 6pm to midnight at participating businesses. Enjoy a late night of some of Indy’s best shopping, dining, drinking, and entertainment.

Holiday Mart

1202 E 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN

The Junior League of Indianapolis’ biggest event of the year is back! The 47th annual Holiday Mart is going on until Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Last year, over 10,000 people attended. This year should be just as popular, with over 120 specialty retailers offering unique home goods, gifts, fashion, and more!

Lights at the Brickyard

4790 W 16th St, Indianapolis, IN

Lights at the Brickyard is back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and it’s even bigger and better than last year! This year, they have extended the route from 1.7 to 2 miles and increased to 2.5 million lights on display. The event kicks off tomorrow and runs nightly until December 30th. Ticket prices range between $25-$35 depending on the day you attend, but they are offering their Fast Pass again this year so you can skip the line.

Indiana Historical Society

450 W Ohio St, Indianapolis, IN

The Indiana Historical Society’s popular Festival of Trees exhibit is back until January 6th, 2018. Enjoy 80 themed trees, including a show-stopping 30 foot tree, decadently decorated for the holidays. You can also vote for your favorite tree, participate in holiday sing-a-longs, go on a scavenger hunt, and enjoy live music by local talent. Ticket’s are only $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for kids ages 5-17.

“Paws to Read” at Indy Reads Books

911 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN

Bring your child to Indy Reads Books off Mass Ave on Saturday from 11:30am-12:30pm for a special reading event. The Paws and Think organization will have some of their certified reading therapy dogs on hand to listen to your child read. Therapy dogs have been proven to be a big help for children who struggle with reading. Reading to a therapy dog helps boost a child’s confidence and reduce anxiety. The event is totally free and if you can’t make it this weekend, no worries! They actually do this event every first and third Friday of the month!

Autumn Art Fair at the Garfield Park Arts Center

2432 Conservatory Drive, Indianapolis, IN

The 10th annual Autumn Art Fair is happening this weekend only at the Garfield Park Arts Center from 10am-5pm on Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sunday. The art fair features crafts and artwork by local artisans, so it’s a great opportunity to get a jump start on holiday shopping. Both admission and parking are free.

Speedway Holiday Bazaar

5151 W 14th St, Indianapolis, IN

The Speedway Holiday Bazaar is taking place this Saturday from 11am-4pm at Speedway Junior High School. You can browse unique, one of a kind, and custom gifts. Kids can also enjoy a free craft zone while you shop. Admission and parking are free.

Pepsi Hankfest

1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN

At noon on Sunday, doors open at Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the 4th Annual Pepsi Hankfest presented by HankFM. This years lineup includes Locash, Scotty McCreery, Danielle Bradbury, Lindsey Ell, Walker Hayes, and Michael Tyler.

