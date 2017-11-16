× Quiet today, but rain, snow and an arctic blast is scheduled to move in this weekend

Today’s weather will be quiet, with no rain or snow in the forecast. Skies will be partly-mostly sunny through the afternoon, with temperatures running about 10 degrees below average.

Clouds will increase throughout the day on Friday. A few spotty showers will be possible by Friday evening, but up until that point we’ll stay dry. A strong cold front will cross the state on Saturday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely on Saturday. Few thunderstorms may produce 40 mph wind gusts with over an inch of rain possible.

By Saturday evening, temperatures will cool enough to support a few snow showers, however no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures on Saturday morning will be in the 50s with rain likely. As the front crosses, temperatures will come crashing down through the 40s during the afternoon.

By 6pm, many locations will even drop into the 30s and that is when we could see a few wet flakes.

An arctic blast is scheduled to arrive on Sunday. Day time highs won’t make it out of the 30s.

The first half of next week looks quiet.