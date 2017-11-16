Louisiana mom turns to Facebook, offers free yard work from son after school suspension

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Louisiana mother fed up with her son’s suspension from school offered his services free to anyone in need of yard work.

Demetris Payne wrote about her son, Jadarien, on social media in a post that’s gone viral nationwide. She said he’d do yard work and chores for free on the Facebook group “South Bossier Online Yard Sale”:

My son has been suspended for three days from school for discipline. He will do your lawn service, he will rake your yard, mow if you supply the mower, pick up trash, or wash your car for free. Maximum three hours. If anyone has a rake they would like to donate will be awesome.

Payne said the schedule quickly filled up.

“He’s booked up for this weekend, so it’ll be next weekend. I got so many requests from buy, sell, and trade that I have to make a schedule,” she wrote in the comments section.

The post got dozens of shares within the group. Then Payne decided to post it on her Facebook page and make it public so more people would see it. Since then, the story has gotten picked up by numerous TV stations across the country.

Her son is back at school now, and he met with his teachers to come up with a plan so he’ll stay on track with his classwork.

Payne told WREG that she turned to Facebook for punishment because “we’ve tried everything else.”

“l thought it has to be something that is going to teach him while disciplining him at the same time and in turn help people get their yards done,” Payne wrote in a Facebook message to the station.

Payne said her son didn’t complain, was respectful and even “enjoyed some of the work.” She hopes doing the odd jobs taught him that hard work will pay off and that everyone can recover from a bad decision by making good ones.

She also said her son was “touched” that so many people care about him and is determined to “make them proud.”